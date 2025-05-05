Live
Fire breaks out at SBI admin building in Sec’bad
A massive fire broke out on the 4th floor of the State Bank of India (SBI) administrative building at Patny Centre in Secunderabad on Sunday.
The fire, which began on the fourth floor, sent thick smoke billowing through the building and rapidly spread to the other floors.
The fire incident caused a traffic jam. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Passersby noticed the fire and alerted the fire brigade, which responded promptly to control the blaze.
As many as three fire engines reached and doused the fire. Following the incident, police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess any safety lapses.
Authorities are also likely to review fire safety measures in the building to prevent similar occurrences in the future.