Formula-E race track to be tested for safety, readiness

Hyderabad: Following the Formula-E race to be held here next year, in the last couple of months the 2.7-km circuit around the Hussainsagar-Necklace Road being prepared to meet stringent requirements laid down by the FIA and FE specifications, both in terms of quality of the tracks suitable for a world championship as well as rigorous safety standards, both for cars and spectators.

According to HMDA, the track will be tested in real time during the Indian Racing League (IRL) which is being held in Hyderabad on November 19, 20 and again on December 10, 11. The IRL is a high excitement Formula-3 equivalent, single seater motor racing championship held across multi cities.

"With 22 cars racing and cornering at breathtaking speeds during the FE prix, safety of drivers and spectators will be of paramount importance. Special safety equipment, such as Tecpro barriers, debris fences and other related track infrastructure, are being built around the tracks to address stringent safety requirements.

This too will be in place during the IRL races," informed HMDA officials.The Formula-E races are unique in that the cars capable of touching speeds of 300 kmph run on street circuits, especially black topped roads - unlike the Formula 1 cars, which need to have special tracks. "The IRL races will be a precursor to Formula-E prix. Two races are being held over a span of three weeks, which will enable a thorough check of readiness of the tracks," said the officials.

The Formula-E championship, to be held in February 2023, will see Hyderabad as the only Indian city to be chosen to hold the race for the first time ever in India. The championship will be testimony to not just recognition of Hyderabad as a global city, alongside London, Paris, Monaco, Berlin, among others, that are also in the race circuit, but as a forward-thinking city that is looking at sustainability and promotion of EV technologies, which are the cornerstone of the Formula-E races.