Fraudsters have no moral right to speak: Uttam to Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy questioned the height of impunity with which the BRS leader T Harish Rao challenged the Judicial Commission’s report. He felt that since the BRS leaders were afraid, they are now resorting to even blaming the Commission’s competency levels.

In a media statement, the Minister said that the Kalvakuntla family has defrauded the people of Telangana and caused the government a financial loss worth lakhs of crores. “Without the approval of the cabinet, the family signed and built the Kaleshwaram project. They do not even have the moral right to speak on this matter,” he emphasised.

Uttam alleged that BRS has a history of contempt for democratic institutions. “They have no respect for legislatures and courts and no trust in the judicial system. Even the Judicial Commission appointed under the leadership of a retired Supreme Court judge is being questioned. Despite people teaching the BRS a lesson in the last Assembly polls, they have failed to change their mindset. Rather than apologising to the four crore people, they are boastful of their deeds,” he claimed.

“The Judicial Commission has revealed the true nature of the BRS leaders who have deceived the people. The government has only revealed the elements of the report by Justice PC Ghosh Commission. Harish Rao seems to have forgotten that it was not the report penned by Revanth Reddy or Uttam Kumar Reddy,” he added.