GHMC chief directs officials to accelerate building permit clearances

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan has directed Town Planning officials to enhance their efficiency and ensure speedy clearance of building permission applications. Reviewing the activities of the Town Planning Wing zone-wise and circle-wise, along with Chief City Planner (CCP) Srinivas at the GHMC Head Office, the Commissioner stressed the need for greater accountability and citizen-focused service delivery.

RV Karnan instructed officials to expedite the disposal of building permissions, occupancy certificates, court cases, public grievances, and Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications at the earliest. Further, the Commissioner emphasized that residents living in dilapidated and unsafe houses must be evacuated promptly to prevent accidents. He warned that strict action would be taken against unauthorized cellar excavations without prior approvals. While appreciating the satisfactory performance of the Town Planning Wing so far, RV Karnan urged officials to work with greater transparency, improve efficiency, and strengthen public trust. Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner Apoorva Chauhan, Additional CCPs, and ACPs were present during the review meeting.