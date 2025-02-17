GHMC chief inspects H-CITI projects at Serilingampally

Hyderabad:The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner K Ilambarthi conducted an inspection on Sunday at the Serilingampally zone to oversee several development projects. This visit was part of an inter-departmental convergence initiative, where he was accompanied by officials from HMDA, Water Board, TSIIC Police, and the Electricity Department.

The inspection was conducted as part of the proposed flyovers and road expansion works proposed by H-CITI. Additionally, the proposed junction improvement projects were also inspected. The site of these proposed developments was thoroughly examined in collaboration with the Zonal Commissioner, as well as officials from town planning and project maintenance engineering.

They inspected the works proposed by H-CITI including Khajaguda Junction, CP Office Gachibowli Junction, IIT Junction, Wipro Junction, Contingent Junction, DLF Road Majeed Banda (Botanical Garden), Chandanagar Railway Station, Lingampally Flyover, Sridevi Talkies Gangaram Road, Alvin X Road and other proposed works.

Officials were directed to promptly initiate the removal of utilities and land acquisition at the proposed site for the H-CITI junction project. The Commissioner accompanied by department officers, travelled by bus to oversee the process, urging the respective department officials to act swiftly in disconnecting utility services such as electricity, water, and telephone lines associated with their operations at the project location.

As the tender process for the H-CITI works approaches its final phase, the GHMC Commissioner urged the cornered heads of departments to act swiftly in relocating utilities to facilitate ongoing projects. The Commissioner emphasised the importance of collaboration among departments, especially given the potential for the state government to pursue the H-CITI works with great ambition.

HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, State Municipal Administration Department Deputy Secretary Priyanka, Water Board MD Ashok Reddy, Chief Engineer Bhaskar Reddy, TSSPDCL officials Shekhar, Pandian, Zonal Commissioner Upender Reddy, Additional Commissioner Raghu Prasad, Venu Gopal Reddy, TSIIC MD Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Deputy Commissioners, Town Planning, Zonal CP, ACP, Project EEs, Deputy EEs and others were present.