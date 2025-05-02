GHMC fast-tracks monsoon works in LB Nagar segment

Hyderabad: To prevent flooding in various areas in L B Nagar constituency, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has paced up the works for the upcoming monsoon season. The civic body took up Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works in the constituency including the SW drain in five areas of the zone.

To address the issue of flooding in several areas, the storm water drain network in L B Nagar is being revamped. In the last few years, heavy rains have been lashing the city within a short span and this was resulting in flooding of several localities in L B Nagar like never before. Especially, the residents have to live with excess floodwater from nala which is causing damage each year to the surrounding colonies. Nearly five residential colonies get inundated during heavy rains, but now after these works there would be no flooding in these areas in future.

On Thursday, Commissioner RV Karnan conducted an inspection of several development projects in the LB Nagar zone. He urged officials to take immediate action to finalise the storm water drainage systems and address any unfinished drainage projects to safeguard low-lying areas from flooding in the forthcoming monsoon season. He was accompanied by LB Nagar Zonal Commissioner Hemant Keshav Patil.

The Commissioner inspected the works of 350 metres of storm water box drain construction from Nagole Sai Nagar to the RTO office, as well as the SRDP National Highway flyover project and initiatives aimed at enhancing various sports facilities in the area beneath the Bairamalguda Flyover.

Karnan instructed the engineering officers to take immediate action to finalise the storm water drainage system designed to mitigate flooding in the low-lying regions of LB Nagar zone, as well as to complete all outstanding projects related to the Nala initiated by SNDP before the upcoming monsoon season. He urged them to keep him updated on any challenges they might encounter in this process.

EE Ramesh Babu provided a clear explanation regarding the impact of the storm water construction, stating that it would protect approximately five colonies from flood inundation. When inquired about the timeline for completion, he confidently assured that the project would be finished within a month.

The Commissioner instructed the EE to finish the project before the upcoming monsoon. Additionally, the Zonal Commissioner has been directed to take all essential measures to ensure the completion of the unfinished box drain and nala development projects.

Later, the Commissioner inspected the work undertaken on the SRDP flyover at Uppal X Roads and the National Highway extending to Narapally CPRI during this visit.