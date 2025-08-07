GHMC ramps up anti-larval ops to combat mosquito menace

Hyderabad: In an effort to reduce the threat of mosquito-borne diseases in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) initiated anti-larval operations and source reduction drives in multiple localities.

GHMC teams conducted extensive inspections across multiple localities including Mujahid Nagar, Mangalhat, Sarwar Nagar, Alwal Hills, Jonnabanda, and other surrounding areas. The officials identified the stagnant water sources, mosquito larvae were spotted, and immediate fogging and larvicide treatment were taken up.

According to GHMC, in the month of July, they conducted anti-larvae operations and awareness programs in more than 15,500 colonies to safeguard residents against mosquito bites in the city.

As many as, 34,45,000 households have been inspected two or three times, and it was confirmed that 1.5 per cent of the houses are affected by larvae.

Additionally, awareness programs were held in 1,700 schools and 320 colleges about the use of Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) for the same.

Health workers and entomology teams are continuing their efforts to educate citizens and eliminate breeding spots, while Commissioner RV Karnan is monitoring the activities being carried out every day to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases, especially dengue, malaria and chikungunya, during the rainy season.

GHMC advises citizens to stay alert and act smart. The advisory issued says: “See waterlogging? Don’t risk it. Take a detour — and report it to GHMC. Loose wires or electric poles? Stay away, call GHMC Helpline: 040-21111111. Even a bottle cap can breed mosquitoes, empty it. Feeling feverish? Don’t ignore it — get tested early. Avoid parking under trees during heavy winds.”