Live
- FTA with UK ensures greater mkt access to Indian exporters: FM
- 9% rise takes PE/VC inflows to $43 bn in 2024
- 15 people killed, over 40 injured as Pakistan carries out heavy shelling in J&K
- CoinSwitch releases Proof of Reserves report
- OTS Advertising MD gets award
- $24-bn investment potential in India amid global green drive
- Carrera Eyewear collaborates Pat Cummins
- War crisis preparedness: Mock drills conducted at several places in AP
- YSRCP Plenary next year: Jagan
- Padmavati Parinayam enters 2nd day
GHMC to host summer camp for 6-16 yr-olds
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation announced the annual summer coaching camp for 2025, aimed at children aged 6-16 years. The camp...
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation announced the annual summer coaching camp for 2025, aimed at children aged 6-16 years. The camp provides structured training in a wide range of sports and games, focusing on skill development and physical fitness.
The GHMC sports section is organising activities across 44 disciplines, hosted at 29 multi-sports complexes, 13 swimming pools and 521 playgrounds. The camp is supported by a team of 77 part-time coaches, 76 swimming coaches-cum-lifeguards, and nearly 800 honorarium coaches, covering all six GHMC zones.
Among the most popular events is roller-skating, which will be held at 915 centres throughout Greater Hyderabad. Morning sessions are scheduled from 6:15 to 8:15. The objective of the camp is to encourage physical activity, teach fundamental skills, and help reduce academic stress among children during the holidays.
The registration for roller-skating can be done at sports.ghmc.gov.in.