GHMC to host summer camp for 6-16 yr-olds

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation announced the annual summer coaching camp for 2025, aimed at children aged 6-16 years. The camp provides structured training in a wide range of sports and games, focusing on skill development and physical fitness.

The GHMC sports section is organising activities across 44 disciplines, hosted at 29 multi-sports complexes, 13 swimming pools and 521 playgrounds. The camp is supported by a team of 77 part-time coaches, 76 swimming coaches-cum-lifeguards, and nearly 800 honorarium coaches, covering all six GHMC zones.

Among the most popular events is roller-skating, which will be held at 915 centres throughout Greater Hyderabad. Morning sessions are scheduled from 6:15 to 8:15. The objective of the camp is to encourage physical activity, teach fundamental skills, and help reduce academic stress among children during the holidays.

The registration for roller-skating can be done at sports.ghmc.gov.in.