Ghose panel vents ire at Somesh Kumar’s ‘witty’ replies to questions

Hyderabad: Justice Ghose Commission was serious on former chief secretary Somesh Kumar for giving ‘witty’ answers to the questions posed by the Commission as part of investigation in the damage to Megigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages and alleged irregularities in the construction of the multi-crore Kaleshwaram project.

Sources said that the Commission expressed anger at Somesh Kumar for the latter coming late to the open court hearing. During questioning, the former chief secretary also did not support the Commission in giving replies precisely on the issues of damage of the barrages.

When the Commission questioned, Somesh Kumar said that he had been the Irrigation secretary for a short period and he implemented the decisions taken by the Cabinet when he was the Chief Secretary. The Commission questioned whether any notes were found indicating that three barrages were constructed against the rules. However, the former CS did not answer the questions and the Commission got serious instantly.

Justice Ghosh warned Somesh Kumar to answer the questions asked straight to the point. The former Chief Secretary also replied that he did not remember the questions asked by the Commission and forgot about them.

Another IAS official Smita Sabharwal said that she was not aware of the government orders approved by the cabinet on the construction of three barrages. She also told the Commission that her rule was coordinated with the district officials and CMO during the construction of the barrages and Kaleshwaram project. Her only duty was limited to convey the information from the CMO to the district authorities, she informed.