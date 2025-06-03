Ghose panel’s green light for KCR to appear on June 11

Hyderabad: Justice Ghose Commission of inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project accepted the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s plea to postpone his appearing before the commission. The BRS chief will appear before the commission on June 11 instead of June 5.

Sources said that KCR was busy seeking suggestions from irrigation and legal experts on critical issues and preparing notes to answer the questions during quizzing by the Ghose Commission. The BRS leader is of the view that he would get some clues from BRS leader Harish Rao who will appear before the Commission on June 9. The inputs given by Harish Rao will help KCR to prepare in a pointed way and answer the questions posed by the Commission during quizzing.

Former Irrigation minister T Harish Rao had already announced his readiness to appear before the Commission on the same date finalised by Justice PC Ghose. BJP MP and former finance minister in the then BRS government, Eatala Rajender, too has already said that he will go before the commission on June 6, the date given to him.

BRS leaders said that KCR is ready to appear before the Commission and give clarifications on each issue raised during questioning.

The commission, which received its seventh extension last month, is supposed to complete the probe and submit a report to the government by July 31. The Commission has so far received affidavits, and questioned around 200 individuals, including several senior and middle level irrigation department officials, and senior IAS officers who held key posts during the previous BRS government. The officials played a key role in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.