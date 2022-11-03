Gig workers' body submits representation to Rahul

Hyderabad: Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) on Wednesday met Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and narrated woes relating to gig and platform workers in across Telangana and India. They gave a representation to Rahul and requested him to make a regulation for the gig and platform workers that would help over 1.5 crore people engaged in app-based platforms.

According to the TGPWU, during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad on Wednesday, at Kukatpally, they met Rahul Gandhi and discussed about the gig and platform workers. "After listening to the grievances, Rahul positively replied and assured the workers that their demands would be fulfilled, as he would be taking the issues and grievances to the notice of Union Transport Minister and Labour Minister," said Shaik Salauddin, President and Founder, TGPWU.

In the representation, the union said "There are approximately 1.5 crore people across the country, especially youth, who are currently engaged in app-based platform work. This work pays them poor income, makes them work for long hours ranging from 12-14 hours per day, offers them no safety or welfare measures at work, and does not even recognise them as 'employees'."

They also mentioned that the TGPWU has been organising app-based drivers working for Ola and Uber and delivery riders working for Swiggy, Zomato, Dunzo etc. As the app-based platform sector is totally unregulated today, exploitation runs rife in this sector, and these workers have no choice but to bear the poor pay and unfair working conditions. "The Central government's attempt to include gig and platform workers in the Social Security Code, 2020, while a welcome first step, has just remained on paper," they mentioned.

There is yet no clarity both in Central and State government rules regarding the actual social security benefits and schemes that will be made available to Gig and Platform workers. "The Motor Vehicle Aggregators Guidelines-2020 which seek to offer some relief to the app-based platform workers have not been implemented in several states."

"We urge you to please highlight these and related issues affecting gig and platform workers in India," said Salauddin to Rahul.