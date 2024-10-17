GITAM hosts Cyber Security Week 2024

Hyderabad: GITAM School of Technology will host 'Cyber Security Week 2024' at the Vemana Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, from October 21 to 24, 2024.

The week-long programme aims to enhance students' knowledge and skills in the field of cybersecurity. It commences with the inauguration ceremony on October 21, featuring a keynote address by Vishal Kalla from Hitachi India, Hyderabad, titled "Cybersecurity in Action: Industry Insights and Solutions for the Digital Age." Concurrently, Gururaj Deshpande will present his talk on “From Minor Bugs to Major Breaches: Cyber Attack Stories” at the Vemana Institute of Technology, providing valuable insights into real-world cybersecurity challenges.

In addition to the keynote addresses, there will be a forensics workshop on ‘Big Cyber Informatics’ led by Dilip S, assistant Professor at Vemana Institute of Technology, from 2 to 4 pm on the same day. On October 22, students will have the opportunity to participate in the Securathon Ideathon (10 am to 5 pm, online) to present their innovative ideas on selected cybersecurity topics. Cash prizes will be awarded, with Rs 2,000 for the first prize, Rs 1,500 for the second, Rs 1,000 for the third, and Rs 500 for a consolation prize. Registration is mandatory to take part in the programme.

The week's highlight will be the Securehack 24-hour hackathon, starting on October 23 at 10 am and concluding the next day at 12 pm. Participants will compete for cash prizes, including Rs 10,000 for the first prize, Rs 7,500 for the second, Rs 5,000 for the third, and Rs 2,500 for a consolation prize. Dr Niranjan Appaswamy, associate Professor at GITAM School of Technology, said the goal of the event is to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complexities of cybersecurity and to inspire the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. For registration and further details, students can visit https://linktr.ee/homepage.cyberweek or contact Dr Niranjan Appaswamy at 8123033210.