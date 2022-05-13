Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurates independent learner support centre at AOC

Secunderabad: Telangana Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) inaugurated an Independent Learner Support Centre at the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Centre on Thursday.

A senior officer, defence wing said, AOC Centre, Secunderabad is affiliated with Dr BR Ambedkar Open University for offering undergraduate Diploma Certificates in Management and Administrative Programme to trainees post successful completion of their advanced military training.

In addition, an additional memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with the University last December through which various course programmes like Advance Diploma, Degree in Management and Administrative studies, BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BLISc, MA, M.Com, M.Sc, MLISc, PGDM and MBA are now being offered to all serving personnel of AOC and their dependents. The AOC Centre added another feather in its cap by establishing the Independent Learner Support Centre of Dr BR Ambedkar Open University.

The Governor said that step towards education enhancement will surely upgrade the civil education qualification of soldiers and will make them eligible and competent for a second career post-retirement.