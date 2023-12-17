Governor participates in virtual launch of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Medchal: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan took part in the virtual inauguration of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Saturday, a nationwide initiative flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the MPDO Office in Bammaraspet, Medchal Makajgiri district. Dr Tamilisai expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister’s visionary leadership and commitment to public welfare through various flagship schemes.

She emphasised the importance of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to accelerate these schemes on saturation mode and ensure the

timely delivery of benefits to all eligible beneficiaries in Telangana. The event featured the solemn administration of a pledge for the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, followed by inspiring testimonies from successful beneficiaries who shared their personal experiences of transformation under various government programs, under the theme “Meri Kahaani, Meri Zabaani” (My Story, My Voice).

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a nationwide campaign aimed at achieving swift and comprehensive implementation of the government’s flagship schemes. In Telangana, the Sankalp Yatra will focus on ensuring that all targeted beneficiaries

receive the benefits of these schemes within a specified timeframe, thereby contributing to the realization of a developed India.



