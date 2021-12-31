Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan pats Sahitya Akademi winners

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday congratulated the winners of the Central Sahitya Akademi awards. She extended heartiest wishes to winners Gorati Venkanna, Devaraju Maharaju and Tagulla Gopal.

"The winners through their exemplary literary works and contribution have enriched the field of literature and brought laurels to the State of Telangana," she added.

The Governor lauded the efforts of Venkanna, an MLC, and a noted literary personality, for his contribution in enriching the State literature and culture through his songs, and writings.