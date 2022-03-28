Governor Tamilisai travels in first Puducherry-Hyd'bad flight

Hyderabad: Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled in the first direct flight introduced between Puducherry and Hyderabad on Sunday. A release said the direct flight between Puducherry and Hyderabad was introduced with the initiative taken up by the Governor with the Civil Aviation Ministry.

On her arrival at Shamshabad Airport, Dr Soundararajan said people of Telangana love to visit beautiful tourist places in Puducherry; also Puducherry people like to taste the Hyderabad Biryani. She expressed confidence that the daily flight will improve bonding of people of the two cities.

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for resuming the flight services from Hyderabad to Puducherry and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for assuring to increase the air connectivity to Puducherry.

Steps would be taken to acquire land from Tamil Nadu for the extension of the runway in Puducherry Airport, she added.