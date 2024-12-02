Govt has failed in all sectors in State: Harish

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders have alleged that the Congress government has failed on all aspects during the last one year.

Party’s senior leader T Harish Rao said on Sunday that except for rhetoric and self praise by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, no one was appreciating the government. “Presently, there is an adverse situation in all sectors in the state because of the Chief Minister’s immaturity, incapability and negative attitude. While we gave you the state with good economic growth, there is no growth in your rule as per expectations,” said Harish Rao.

The BRS leader alleged that the government has no capability to increase the revenues of the state and no commitment to implement the promises made to the people before elections. He alleged that the Chief Minister spread lies that the BRS government took loans worth Rs 7 lakh crore. “The CM said that the previous government hid these details but Revanth should know that no government can hide anything. Loans are open secrets and statistics are placed in the public domain,” said Harish Rao.

Harish Rao dared the CM for an open debate on the loans taken by the BRS government. He asked the CM to decide the date and the channel for the open debate.