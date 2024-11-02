Govt implementing six guarantees: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday said that the Congress government is not a government of words but one of deeds, which was implementing the six guarantees given in the manifesto.

Sridhar Babu on Friday started the development programmes in various divisions of Boduppal Municipal Corporation with Rs 7 crore along with local MP Eatala Rajender, whip Patnam Mahender Reddy, Mayor Ajay Yadav, Congress in-charge Vajresh Yadav, former MLA Sudhir Reddy, and officials.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said that the Congress party had allocated Rs 10,000 crore in the Telangana State budget and was working for the development of GHMC. He said that the issue of Waqf Board and SC lands, which were mainly in Boduppal, would be brought to the attention of the government and that they would look towards solving these matters by taking the advice of legal experts.