Green revolution in urban spaces

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, once known as the "Pearl City" of India, has evolved into a thriving "Technology Hub" over the last three decades. However, amidst the rapid urbanisation, the city is now witnessing a pioneering shift towards ‘Rooftop Gardening’, marking a new era in urban farming within the horticulture industry.

With increasing concerns over chemically contaminated food, health-conscious citizens are now turning towards organic alternatives. Excessive use of fertilizers in traditional farming has raised alarms about food safety, pushing people to seek healthier lifestyles. In Hyderabad, many homeowners have already adopted terrace gardening, utilising their rooftops to cultivate vegetables in limited spaces.

The latest initiative aims to extend this practice to high-rise apartments, unlocking a massive 25,000 acres of cultivable rooftop space within Greater Hyderabad. This vast area could significantly contribute to the city's demand for leafy greens, cabbage, cauliflower, okra, and Indian broad beans, making urban farming a viable solution for sustainable food production.

The State Horticulture Department has taken a proactive approach to promote rooftop gardening across Hyderabad's residential communities. As part of its action plan, the department is conducting training programs for select individuals in various colonies, equipping them with essential knowledge and resources.

Residents will receive necessary materials such as pots, sprayers, organic compost, vegetable seeds, and other tools to facilitate gardening on their terraces.

Beyond vegetables, rooftop gardens will also feature small fruit plants like papaya, anjeer, and strawberries, along with medicinal plants such as Tulsi and gooseberry. Additionally, flowering plants like roses, jasmine, and chrysanthemums will enhance the aesthetics of urban spaces while contributing to a greener environment.

Horticulture experts highlight that Hyderabad’s favorable climatic conditions make it an ideal city for year-round terrace gardening, unlike other metro cities like Delhi and Bengaluru, which grapple with severe pollution, or Mumbai and Chennai, where high humidity poses challenges for urban farming.

The growing awareness of healthy living has set the stage for a large-scale shift towards sustainable practices. Encouraging terrace gardening in apartments not only ensures a supply of fresh organic produce but also helps mitigate environmental challenges in urban areas.

The involvement of colony associations and NGOs will be crucial in fostering this movement, inspiring every household to participate in this green revolution. As Hyderabad leads the way, rooftop gardening promises to reshape urban landscapes and contribute to a healthier, self-sustaining future.