‘Grow Smart’ best way to fight anaemia among kids

Hyderabad: Telangana state can become a pioneer in reducing anaemia among children in the age group of 3-6 years in just eight months, according to Dr Sylvia Fernandez Rao, Scientist 'D' (Assistant Director) behavioural Science Unit Extension and Training Division NIN.

Project Grow Smart evaluates the impact fortification with multiple micronutrient powders (MNP) vs placebo (one vitamin) on child development (primary outcome) and on micronutrient status, growth, and morbidity among children in Nalgonda.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Sylvia said Project Grow Smart is a cost-effective way to improve health and neurobehavioral development among children across the country. There are more than 2.5 crore preschool age children (3-6 years) served by Anganwadi centres throughout India.

She said the efficacy of this has already been established in Nalgonda district and if the state government could take up the distribution of this powder, the NIN would assist them and this could even become a national programme. 'Grow Smart' was formulated with the intension to reduce anaemia and increase development of child health as development happens very rapidly during this stage.

The study was conducted in 22 Anganwadis of Nalgonda district on a experimental basis and the selected Anganwadis were randomized into two groups – 'Group A', which got micronutrients (iron, zinc, vitamin C, vitamin B12, folic acid, vitamin A and vitamin B2) and 'Group B' (placebo group) with only vitamin B6. The Anganwadi staff were trained to mix the micronutrients/placebo powder into a small portion of the cooked noon meal and serve it as the first few bites.

The duration of the study was for 8 months and the intervention was provided on every school day (6 days per week) during this time.

The study was conducted by a team of scientists consisting of Dr K Madhavan Nair, (Senior Deputy Director Retired), Dr Sasikiran (Former Director), Late Dr Shahnaz Vazir (Deputy Director Retired), Dr K Radhakrishna (Deputy Director Retired) and Dr Balakrishna ( Deputy Director Retired) besides Dr Sylvia.

Explaining about the study, Dr Sylvia said , "This experiment of adding micronutrient powder with the first bite of the meal had enhanced the neurobehavioral development among children in eight months and anaemia had reduced from 46% to 10.1% among children who received the added micronutrient bites, compared to a 47% to 35.5% reduction among children without the added micronutrients (Placebo group), with corresponding improvements in iron status and helped them in social emotional development.