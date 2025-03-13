Guv read from Congress’ ‘lies-based’ script, flays BJP

Hyderabad: BJP leaders on Wednesday said that the government made the Governor to speak lies in the Assembly.

Addressing the media at the Assembly media point, BJP leader Payal Shankar said that the government lied that it had completed the Rs 2 lakh loan waiver but the fact was that lakhs of farmers were writing letters to government for the high rate of interest and for not getting the loan waiver. “They also made the Governor lie that women were made crorepatis. Let us go to any village and check with women to find out the facts. We will oppose the Governor’s address while participating in the debate in the House,” said Payal Shankar.

Dhanpal Suryanarayana said that the government promised Rythu Bharosa of Rs 15,000 per acre but they gave just Rs 12,000 per acre. Similarly, they promised one tola gold under Kalyana Lakshmi scheme but no one was getting the same. Rama Rao Patel alleged that the government gave 420 assurances and six guarantees. Except for the free bus scheme, nothing was fulfilled. We will expose this in discussion on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, said Patel.