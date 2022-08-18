Harish Rao starts Nursery Mela in Hyderabad, calls on people to make use of it

Telangana Finance and Health Minister inaugurated the 12th Grand Nursery Mela at Hyderabad's Necklace Road on Thursday. While the nursery fair will continue till the 22nd of this month, more than 140 stalls have been set up from all the states across the country. Speaking on this occasion, he said that he is happy to start the Mela. He said that this is a good opportunity for city dwellers and it is a good platform for those who want to set up a home garden, terrace garden, vertical garden, and kitchen garden.



Harish Rao said that with such nurseries, cultivation of sugarcane fields will increase in cities and towns which would help to protect the environment. Adding that the state government is also promoting nurseries, he said nurseries were not known to anyone earlier. He said that before the formation of Telangana, the constituency did not even have a nursery, during the previous governments and used to take pictures of a seedling.



Rao said that with the idea of ​​CM KCR, nurseries have been established in the name of rural nature forests in all 12,751 villages of the state as a part of Harita Haran for Telangana. He said that no such amount is happening anywhere in the country, and the aim of increasing the greenary of the state from 24 percent to 33 percent has been started. "At present, the green cover has increased by 7.6 percent to 31.6 percent; These are the figures given by the Centre. CM KCR said that planting saplings should be done keeping the future generations in mind," he said.

He said that forests have been revived and CM KCR has called for a large-scale Harita Haram program on the 21st of this month as part of India's Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Independence and urged everyone to participate. He said It is everyone's responsibility to protect the greenery and to grow plants at home to get good health and a pleasant environment.