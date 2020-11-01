Harish Rao's open letter to Bandi Sanjay

TRS leader and minister Harish Rao on Sunday has written an open letter to BJP state chief and MP Bandi Sanjay. Speaking at a press conference in Dubbak, Harish Rao said that BJP has done injustice to Telangana since its inception and questioned as to how the party is urging people to vote for their leader.

He posed 18 questions to Sanjay and asked the latter to explain to the public. Isn't it the BJP party which handed over seven mandals of Telangana to Andhra Pradesh? Isn't it the party which gave away Sileru thermal power station to Andhra Pradesh? Does not the party cheat by restricting Bayyaram steel factory as per the AP reorganisation act? Why did the BJP government withdraw the ITIR project sanctioned by the UPA government? Isn't it BJP which cancelled Wagon factory in Kazipet?

Isn't the party which has done injustice in water share to Telangana? Most of the projects in Andhra Pradesh have been accorded national status by the BJP government but it has not done same with Telangana, Rao questioned.

He said that around 1,153 power employees of Andhra Pradesh are working in Telangana which is causing Rs 1000 crore burden on the state government. Why hasn't the party transferred all the AP employees to their state? and Why does the BJP government is providing Rs 200 pension to six lakh people whereas the Telangana is giving Rs 2,016 pension to 39.5 lakh people?

Around 100 airports are being constructed by the centre across the country and there is no chance for Telangana. The land acquisition for construction of the airport has been secured during the Nizam rule. The BJP is according funds to develop textile parks in the country and why the funds have not been released for the largest textile park being constructed in Warangal, he questioned.

Rao said that the BJP has promised to open Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) in Adilabad and why it is not opened even two years after coming power. Why the centre is not considering the proposal of enhancing

ST reservation and sub-classification of SC, he questioned.