Hasmathpet lake drain outlet to get broader

Bowenpally: The longstanding demand of the residents of Bowenpally regarding the outlet expansion of Hasmathpet lake also known as Bon Cheruvu, is finally going to see the light as GHMC Kukatpally Zone has taken up the construction of a small bridge works at the water body.

"Due to the floods last year, the 66 acre Hasmathpet lake got filled to its full tank level submerging the low-lying areas up to five feet. To avoid similar flooding, the GHMC has planned to expand the drain outlet, bridge construction and the works are under rapid progress. Meanwhile, the irrigation department has taken up the lake restoration works.

The existing 4 mtdia pipeline is being replaced with 8.5 mtdia pipeline and a 10 mt length x 2.5 mt height bridge is being constructed. 75 percent of the works which began in January have been completed and it would take a month to complete the works. The total amount sanctioned for this project is Rs 1.2 crore," informed V Prashanthi, Deputy Commissioner, Kukatpally.

Naga Raju, Assistance Executive Engineer for Lakes and Irrigation department, "Already, 50 percent of the lake development works has beencompleted by Irrigation department as in the first phase diversion of sewage water through reinforcement cement concrete barks (RCC diversion barks) through a length of 1.1 km.

The sewage water has been diverted into the downstream of the lake and also water hyacinth has been removed. Coming to lake restoration works, peripheral ring bund formation are in progress," he said, further adding that later, desiltation works and beautification works would be taken up that includes a walking track, children play area, small park, yoga hall and fencing of lake.

Under the mission Kakatiya phase 4, Rs 14.45 crore has been sanctioned for lake restoration works.