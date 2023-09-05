HC dismisses bail pleas of Bhaskar Reddy & Uday Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice K. Lakshman on Monday dismissed the bail petitions of YS Bhaskar Reddy and Gajjala Uday Kumar Reddy, who are accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

The court believed that there is reasonable ground to believe the petitioners A6 Uday Kumar Reddy and A7 Bhaskar Reddy have committed the offence which is serious and grave in nature.

They are close relatives of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and A 8 YS Avinash Reddy, MP from Kadapa. They are highly influential persons. All the witnesses are from AP; thus there is every possibility of the petitioners threatening/influencing the witnesses in which event, it may not be possible for the trial court to conduct trial in a fair and transparent manner. The court observed that protection of witnesses and fairness of trial have to be taken care of.

The contention of T Niranjan Reddy, senior counsel appearing for the petitioners that, in the event of threatening/influencing witnesses by the accused, the investigating officer can seek cancellation of bail, cannot be accepted.

Considering these aspects and perusal of the entire CD file, the court dismissed the bail petitions filed by the petitioners vide orders dated June 9, 2023 and March 15, 2023 holding that there are serious allegations against the petitioners