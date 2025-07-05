Health dept rebuts claims of transporting ‘bodies in boxes’

Hyderabad: The Health department on Friday said that the allegations of political party leaders that the government transported dead bodies in boxes were false and clarified that those were the samples collected for forensic tests.

In a statement issued here by the office of the Health Minister, “The boxes containing samples collected for forensic tests from the Sigachi industrial explosion site are being falsely advertised as dead bodies. They are not dead bodies, just boxes containing samples collected for tests. Samples are being collected from every dead body/body part found at the scene and are being sent to the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Hyderabad for forensic tests,” the statement said.

The official said that using these samples, DNA tests were being conducted and compared with the DNA of family members. Each body, whose DNA matches, was being placed in a freezer and handed over to their family members. The freezers are being placed in ambulances and taken to their hometowns hundreds of kilometers away. Immediate financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each has already been provided to the families of the deceased for cremation and other needs.