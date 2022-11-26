Heroes need not be politicians; says Ex-Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu

Hyderabad: Former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has said that "Heroes need not be politicians, business leaders, or those who wear a uniform. "Leaders build sustainable societies and develop individuals".

Delivering the 11th N J Yasaswy Memorial Lecture on 'Realising Yasaswy's Vision' at ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, here on Friday, he said, Yasaswy was a leader who dreamt of building modern India through quality education", and founded the ICFAI group of educational institutions, a pioneer in promoting higher education in the private sector in the country for over three decades.

Speaking about the role of education, Prabhu said education is necessary to develop as an individual, discover oneself, and realise one's potential. He emphasised the role played by quality education and outcome-oriented education. He said the long-term sustenance of a democratic society depends on strong institutions and individuals committed to institutions and institutional building.

Remembering the contribution of Yasaswy to developing private higher education, Prabhu stated that he dared to challenge the existing education system and bring in a curriculum that was relevant to the present times.

He said private-sector-led education provides equal opportunity to grow for all. As India looks forward to becoming a US$ 5 trillion economy with services contributing to a significant part of the economy, the country could become a net exporter of education in the future.

Addressing staff and students at ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, he urged them to break from the past and contribute to new thinking.

Earlier, Dr J Mahender Reddy, distinguished adviser, ICFAI, recalled the contributions made by Yasaswy in building a great institution and setting it on the path of excellence. Dr L S Ganesh, Vice-Chancellor, ICFAI University, said different perspectives and ground realities need to be considered to take the benefits of education to all.

Sobha Rani Yasaswy, chairperson, ICFAI Society, Prof. R P Kaushik, former ambassador of India to Turkmenistan, Chancellor, ICFAI Universities at Sikkim & Raipur Dr Bidyut Bhattacharyya, Pro Vice-Chancellor, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Prof A V Vedpuriswar, senior adviser, ICFAI Group, Prof .Vijaya Lakshmi, Registrar, other dignitaries, students and faculty attended the lecture.