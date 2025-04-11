Hit-and-run incident in Koheda, Abdullapurmet: young woman killed, man seriously injured

Hyderabad: A tragic hit-and-run incident occurred in Koheda, located in the Abdullapurmet area on the outskirts of Hyderabad. A speeding Skoda car rammed into a young couple travelling on a motorcycle, resulting in the immediate death of the young woman and leaving the young man critically injured.

According to initial reports, the car hit the two-wheeler with considerable force and fled the scene without stopping to assist the victims. The young woman succumbed to her injuries on the spot, while the man was rushed to a hospital for urgent medical attention.

Local authorities have launched an investigation and are currently searching for the unidentified individual who fled in the Skoda car. Police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to trace the vehicle involved in the accident.