Hit-and-Run Incident Near Basavatarakam Hospital: One Dead, Two Injured

A hit-and-run accident near Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital resulted in one fatality and two injuries as a car lost control and rammed into people sleeping on the pavement. Police are investigating.

In a hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning, a rashly driven car lost control and ran over people sleeping on the pavement near Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital. One person died, and two others were injured.

The car, heading towards Jubilee Hills, crashed onto the footpath around 4 am, hitting the victims. The driver fled the scene.

The Banjara Hills police are investigating the incident and reviewing nearby CCTV footage to identify the driver and the victims.

