HMRL announces winners of Metro Suvarna Lucky Draw Offer

Hyderabad: Marking the second month of successful Metro Suvarna Offer 2021, the Hyderabad Metro Rail organised a lucky draw on Wednesday for those who have traveled for more than 20 times last month. Apart from this, HMR announced HMRL's partnership with Rapido for last mile connectivity.

V Shivanarayana took home a 43-inch color TV as first prize, Y Sulochana got AIR Condition for second prize while T Chakradhar won a mobile through the lucky draw.

NVS Reddy, HMRL MD stated that the partnership with Rapido, India's largest bike and taxi service platform is to make daily commute easier and improve last-mile connectivity. As part of this partnership, Rapido will provide bike services at all metro stations in the city and commuters are requested to make use of the convenience.

One of the winners, Y Sulochana said, "She has been traveling from day one of metro launch from Balanagar to Nampally. It has made her comminuting easy and is safe."