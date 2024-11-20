HMWSSB: Complaints reduced by 23% on sewerage issues

Hyderabad: During a review meeting on Tuesday, it was announced that complaints related to sewage issues had decreased by approximately 23 per cent. This improvement came as part of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board's (HMWSSB) 90-day special drive aimed at achieving a sewerage overflow-free Hyderabad.

According to HMWSSB officials, so far, de-silting works have been carried out for 1,000 kilometres of sewerage pipeline in 8,000 areas in the special drive. It has been revealed that 80 thousand manholes have been cleaned.

Across all divisions combined, 12,105 complaints of choking at consumers' homes were registered in September, compared to 9,697 in October, a decrease of 2,408 complaints compared to the previous month. That means 20 per cent fewer complaints. 30,105 sewerage overflow problems were registered in September, while 23,293 were registered in October. Compared to last month, 6,812 complaints were reduced. That means 23 per cent fewer complaints.