HMWSSB, HMDA officials inspect areas in Neopolis, Kokapet

Hyderabad: The HMWSSB managing director, Ashok Reddy, along with HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, inspected the Neopolis and Kokapet areas on Monday. In view of the future water needs in the areas, the land allotted for the construction of the reservoir was inspected.

To take water from the Godavari Phase-II project and move it to the Khanapur balancing reservoir during the inspection, the board requested a place to build a balancing reservoir, pump house, and a reservoir for local needs in Neopolis. It instructed officials to prepare plans to supply water to the surrounding areas through gravity from there.

Later, Reddy inspected the Khanapur balancing reservoir. Since there is a possibility of supplying water from anywhere through the Manjeera, the Krishna and Godavari projects to the city through gravity from here, he said, proposals should be prepared to build a reservoir and water treatment plants for future needs.

He also inspected the pressure filters being constructed on the premises of the board reservoir in Kokapet and ordered that the constructions should be completed and made available by February 15. There is an opportunity to collect water directly from the conduit through the filters, purify it, and supply it to the surrounding areas, said a senior HMWSSB official.