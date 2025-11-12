Hyd plots 'comprehensive mobility plan 2050' for robust transport future

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has commenced an exercise to prepare the 'Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) - 2050' aimed at developing safe and robust transportation facilities within the Hyderabad Metropolitan limits.

HMDA Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed stated that the CMP’s objective is to formulate a sustainable, long-term transport strategy and pinpoint effective investment programmes, aligning with the National Urban Transport Policy. A specialised firm, LEA Associates South Asia Private Limited, has been appointed as the consultant to oversee the plan's preparation. During a recent meeting with key stakeholders, the HMDA Commissioner underscored the critical necessity for cross-departmental coordination. Ahmed instructed all involved parties to meticulously examine the draft CMP report and submit their views, suggestions, and departmental recommendations, ensuring the report can be thoroughly revised and subsequently finalised.

The CMP-2050 is designed to establish an efficient, safe, and sustainable transport system that will cater to the needs of the rapidly expanding Hyderabad Metropolitan Region. Furthermore, the plan is set to guide future investments, ensuring balanced urban development across the region.