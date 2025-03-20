Hyd projects get Rs 17K cr

Hyderabad: Emphasising the city’s rapid urbanisation and infrastructure expansion development of various projects, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department has been allocated over ₹17,600 crore in the budget 2025-26.

Presenting the budget, Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said Telangana was experiencing one of the fastest urbanisation rates in the country, driven by the IT boom, infrastructure projects, and transformative government initiatives. To address these challenges, the government is implementing the H-CITI plan to strengthen urban infrastructure and manage traffic congestion efficiently.

As part of the first phase, the government has initiated the construction of 31 flyovers, 17 underpasses, and 10 road expansion projects with an estimated investment of ₹7,032 crore. Additionally, beautification projects worth ₹150 crore are underway.

Under the Musi Riverfront Development Project, efforts are focused on revitalising Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs by replenishing them with Godavari water through the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme. This initiative aims to restore ecological balance while securing a sustainable water supply. In 2024, the Water Board launched pioneering projects to enhance water infrastructure, including the construction of four sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a total capacity of 20 MLD at Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, ensuring better wastewater treatment and improved water quality.

To fast-track key projects such as the Musi Riverfront Development, Metro Rail Expansion, Regional Ring Road, Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, New Osmania Hospital Building, and Anti-Narcotics Strategies, the government has introduced SPEED (Smart, Proactive, Efficient, and Effective Delivery) for timely execution of 19 major projects.

The ORR Phase-2 Water Supply Project is nearing completion, ensuring a reliable drinking water supply within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits. To address urban flooding, the government has approved a ₹5,942 crore Integrated Stormwater Drainage Project, enhancing flood management and preventing waterlogging, thereby improving urban resilience.

Beyond Hyderabad, the government is investing `4,500 crore to accelerate the growth of newly established municipalities and urban development authorities across the state.

This three-year plan aims to develop essential urban infrastructure for sustainable, well-planned cities.

Additionally, the government is actively fostering growth in tier-2 cities such as Warangal, Nizamabad, and Khammam. Warangal is being developed as a hub for education, healthcare, and IT, while Nizamabad and Khammam are being transformed into centers for agriculture-based industries and manufacturing. These ambitious projects reflect Telangana’s commitment to modern urban development, sustainable infrastructure, and improved quality of life for its residents.