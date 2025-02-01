Hyd’bad fast emerging as next Silicon Valley: Mantri

Hyderabad: In a landmark move underscoring Hyderabad’s rise as a global technology epicenter, DarkMatter India Technologies, a subsidiary of the Perseus Group under Constellation Software Inc (CSI) inaugurated its state-of-the-art Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad.

The launch, attended by industry titans and government leaders, signals Telangana’s accelerating dominance in attracting Fortune 500 innovation centres and positions India as a critical player in the global AI revolution.

The new GCC, operational with 750 employees and aiming to triple its workforce to 2,250 by 2027, will drive cutting-edge advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, cloud computing, and cyber security. Strategically designed to serve over 1,000 companies across the US, Canada, Africa, and Australia, the centre underscores Hyderabad’s unmatched blend of talent, infrastructure, and policy support. D Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Electronics, Communications, Industries and Commerce, hailed the launch as a “watershed moment” for the State.

“Hyderabad is no longer just the City of Pearls or a pharma hub—it is now India’s answer to Silicon Valley in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance) sector. With five of the world’s top BFSI GCCs, including Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and now DarkMatter, we are scripting a new narrative of tech-led growth,” he declared.