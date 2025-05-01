Hyd’bad students excel in ICSE, ISC exams with top scores

Hyderabad: Students of several city schools scored good marks in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12 examinations, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

A majority of affiliated schools in the city have achieved 100 per cent pass percentage, indicating overall commendable performances by students this year compared to the previous year. Among the top scorers was Himavarsha Penukula from St Joseph’s School, Malakpet who secured 98.6 per cent, Safaa Fathima Khan secured 98.2 per cent and Mohammed Zeeshan Kamaal secured 97.4 per cent .

For the second consecutive year in ISC, the Southern region led with 99.76 per cent, trailed by the Western region (99.72 per cent) and in ICSE, Western region topped with a 99.83 per cent pass rate, closely followed by the Southern region (99.73 per cent).

“Our ICSE results reflect not just academic excellence, but the unwavering spirit of perseverance our students embody. Each score tells a story – of effort, resilience, and growth,” said A Sundari, Principal, St Joseph’s School, Malakpet.

“Results are more than just marks — they reflect resilience, focus, and the will to grow. Even this year, our students secured good marks,” said Mohiuddin Mohammed, Principal, Nasr School.