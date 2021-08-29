Hyderabad: 2BHK units inaugurated

Hyderabad: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said that he would consider the request of MP Assaduddin Owaisi to shift Chanchalguda jail to the outskirts of the city and to develop a housing complex for poor, education centre or IT park in the 34-acre Charlapalli jail like Warangal central jail was developed as multi-speciality hospital.

KTR inaugurated 288 double bedroom housing units at Pilligudiselu near Chanchalguda on Saturday. The dwelling units were spread over nine floors built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation with an estimated cost of Rs 24.91 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister KTR said that with the intention that poor people also must live with self-respect, construction of one lakh double bedroom houses was taken up at a cost of Rs 9,700 crore. Of this, 70,000 houses were in final stage and will be handed over to the beneficiaries soon.

The Minister also added that three more multi-specialty hospitals to dot in the city in the areas of Sanath Nagar, Alwal and Gaddiannaram and he would discuss MP Assaduddin Owaisi's request for constructing new building for Osmania Hospital, as the old one was in dilapidated condition, with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

KTR stressed that construction quality was not compromised while building these houses. In order not to burden the beneficiaries with maintenance cost, 19 shops were constructed and the rents of these shops could be used to maintain the housing colony, he added.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Mayor G Vijaya Lakshmi, Malakpet MLA Ahmed Balala and others were present.