Hyderabad: 3 MMTS trains cancelled

Hyderabad: To facilitate track renewal work at Falaknuma station, the South Central Railway has imposed a traffic blockade. Consequently, MMTS trains 47157 (from Falaknuma to Lingampally), 47176 (from Lingampalli to Falaknuma) and 47165 (from Falaknuma to Lingampally) have been cancelled on January 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23.

Train numbers 47212 (from Lingampalli to Falaknuma) and 47214 (from Falaknuma to Lingampally) have been partially cancelled on January 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23, between Kacheguda and Falaknuma. Train numbers 07055 (from Secunderabad to Umdanagar) and 07075 (from Medchal to Umdanagar) have been partially cancelled on January 9, 16 and 23 between Kacheguda and Umdanagar.