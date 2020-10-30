Hyderabad: 89,134 tonnes waste removed in 10 days says GHMC Lokesh Kumar

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner Lokesh Kumar informed on Thursday that a special sanitation drive by hiring additional vehicles and manpower had been started in the highly affected 235 colonies.

"A total of 89,134 metric tonnes of waste has been collected from October 18 to 28. Of the 89,134 metric tonnes collected, 62,996 tonnes have been deposited in Jawaharnagar solid waste management plant and 15,634 metric tonnes of debris from demolished buildings has been sent to Jeedimetla and Fathullaguda C&D plants. A total of 10,504 metric tonnes of recyclable waste has been collected," he added.

The special drive will continue for another 10 days as per the directions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Ramarao. Attention is paid to the 10 circles that are mostly affected. People can reach out to officials deputed in their respective areas over the officials' mobiles. Complaints can be made on Whatsapp number 9704601866 or can call Emergency Control number 040-21111111.

While 242 vehicles were already existing in the GHMC, an additional 495 vehicles were engaged and a total of 737 vehicles, with 177 JCBs, 26 Bobcats, 258 Tippers, 96 six tonners, 126 ten tonners and 44 tractors are working round the clock along with 334 pumps for de-watering and de-sledging operations at the record pace. Around 1,008 men of Monsoon Emergency teams and an additional 1,522 men were hired solely for the purpose of special situation.

About 2,530 workers have been engaged in addition to the existing 23,000 sanitation and entomology workers to carry out special sanitation activities.

In order to prevent seasonal diseases and to prevent mosquito menace, bleaching powder is being sprayed and anti-larva operations are being carried out. Additionally, around Rs 5.51 crore was spent on the special sanitation drive so far, and another Rs 5-6 crore would be spent in the next 10 days for focused intensive sanitation drive at all the highly affected localities.