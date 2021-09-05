Hyderabad: 9th international meet on innovation held at Guru Nanak College

  • Menu
Highlights

The 9th International Virtual Conference on Innovation in Computer Science and Engineering and Information Technology was organized under the auspices of the department of computer science engineering and information technology in Guru Nanak Educational Institutions in Ibrahimpatnam

Rangareddy: The 9th International Virtual Conference on Innovation in Computer Science and Engineering and Information Technology was organized under the auspices of the department of computer science engineering and information technology in Guru Nanak Educational Institutions in Ibrahimpatnam. Two-days virtual conference was held Innovation in Computer Science and Engineering and Information Technology.

The conference has begun with an inaugural session. On day-1, 35 authors presented their research work on artificial intelligence, image processing and data mining. On day-2, 40 authors presented their research work on Machine Learning,Big Data, loT, Cloud Computing and Network Security for various universities across the countries.

Around 374 papers have been received from across the globe including USA, Spain, Srilanka, Southern East Africa, Australia, Bangladesh, Iran, Malaysia and other parts of India. 74 high quality research based papers have been selected to be published in Springer SCOPUS INDEX LNNS Series.

The conference presentations were chaired by Doctorates from top most colleges/ universities from India.

Information Head of Melbourne Brain Centre(University of Melbourne) Gagan J Sharma, Microsoft India Principal Group Engineering Manager Mukesh Kumar, IIT Kharagpur Assistant professor Dr. Debasis Samanta, Associate Vice President of AI innovation Center ( Accenture) Dr. Madhan Kumar Srinivasan were also present.

