Hyderabad: A rare spectacle in the sky

Hyderabad:



The city witnessed a captivating spectacle as a mesmerising display adorned the blue canvas of the sky—an exquisite, colourful ring encircling the sun. This enchanting sight, known as a 22-degree circular halo, graced the atmosphere for a fleeting moment on Tuesday afternoon, leaving onlookers in awe. Delighted netizens took to social media to share their firsthand experiences, accompanied by breathtaking photographs capturing the phenomenon in all its glory.

According to scientists from BM Birla Science Centre and members of the Planetary Society of India, this extraordinary atmospheric phenomenon is a distinctive occurrence that takes place during the monsoon season. It is important to note that this phenomenon, although reminiscent of a rainbow, is not a rainbow per se. Instead, it manifests as a fortuitous and strikingly vibrant ring, brought about by the fortuitous alignment of particles of uniform size. This captivating spectacle is the result of light undergoing refraction, reflection, and dispersion as it traverses through countless hexagonal ice crystals suspended at remarkably high altitudes within cirrus clouds. This wondrous phenomenon is also referred to as the kaleidoscopic effect, owing to its enchanting and ever-changing display of colors. Sravani, scientist, IMD, Telangana said, “This captivating atmospheric phenomenon typically occurs during the onset of the monsoon season, particularly when the sky boasts a prominent presence of strong, high-level clouds. With the sun positioned at the center, a unique and captivating formation emerges, known as a cloud internal storage—a distinctive hollow structure that captures the imagination. It is worth noting that this awe-inspiring phenomenon also made its appearance in the same month of 2021, further adding to its intrigue and allure.”

The visibility of this atmospheric spectacle is highly contingent upon the observer's location, as its splendor cannot be witnessed from a distance of 50 kilometers or more. Referred to as 22-degree halos, these phenomena derive their name from the apparent circular ring that encompasses the sun, with a radius of approximately 22 degrees when viewed from a specific vantage point. Such captivating occurrences are commonly observed during the monsoon season, further adding to the enchantment and mystique surrounding this natural phenomenon.

Sameer Sharma @sameerchatrathi tweeted, beautiful Sun Halo right now in #Hyderabad. This indicates the upcoming rain spell.








