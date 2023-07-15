Hyderabad: After a long wait, Indira Park-VST steel flyover set to open by Aug 15

Hyderabad: Finally, long awaited steel flyover between Indira Park and VST, constructed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with around 13,000 tonnes of steel, is likely to be inaugurated by Independence Day.

According to GHMC officials, the flyover is 2.62 km long and is equipped with four lanes and it is a bi-directional elevated corridor being built under the Telangana government’s ambitious Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) and Rs 350 crore has been sanctioned.

As the location is densely populated with scores of residential and commercial establishments, the GHMC with little scope for land acquisition, chose to build a steel flyover here. At Punjagutta too, a steel bridge was built so that the graves underneath it, which are a part of the Punjagutta graveyard, were not disturbed while executing civil works. Once the Indira Park-VST flyover is inaugurated, traffic snarls at three busy junctions in the central part of the city i.e. at VST Junction, Indira Park X-road, and RTC X-roads will become a thing of the past, said a senior officer, GHMC.

The flyover will also be partially decongesting traffic snarls at Bagh Lingampally Junction and Ashok Nagar X-roads besides addressing the commuters woes at VST Junction, Indira Park X-road, and RTC X-roads. Almost all the work on the steel flyover has been completed except for a span passing over the Metro Rail line.

The facility will be inaugurated by August 15 and the works related to the installation of the span will be completed within three days. Also, the works related to the safety of commuters using the flyover including the installation of LEDs, signages and crash barriers will also be taken up and the maximum speed allowed on the flyover will be 40 km per hour, he added.