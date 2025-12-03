  1. Home
Hyderabad Airport Chaos: Technical Glitch Cancels 11 Flights, Hundreds Stranded

  • Created On:  3 Dec 2025 3:12 PM IST
A major technical glitch at Hyderabad’s RGIA led to the cancellation of 11 flights and left nearly 1,000 passengers stranded.

A major technical glitch affected multiple IndiGo aircraft and some other airlines.

This caused chaos at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad) on Tuesday night.

Flights Cancelled

A total of 11 flights were cancelled.

Four flights were supposed to leave Hyderabad.

Seven flights were supposed to arrive in Hyderabad.

Passenger Situation

The issue created confusion and frustration among passengers.

Nearly 1,000 people were waiting inside the terminal.

They had no clear update on new flight timings.

Airlines provided accommodation only late at night.

Affected Incoming Flights

6E 439 – Jaipur to Hyderabad

6E 457 – Pune to Hyderabad

6E 295 – Chennai to Hyderabad

6E 609 – Madurai to Hyderabad

6E 6360 – Bengaluru to Hyderabad

6E 247 – Delhi to Hyderabad

6E 631 – Bhubaneswar to Hyderabad

