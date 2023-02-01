Hyderabad: Ameenpur residents to get 90% drinking water by Summer

Hyderabad: In order to make drinking water available ahead of scorching summer, four massive reservoirs having a combined storage capacity of 90 lakh litres are being constructed under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) in Ameenpur municipality.



Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy laid the foundation stone at Sri Krishna Brundavan Colony in Sangareddy on Tuesday.

On the occasion, he said that drinking water will be provided to 90% of households in the municipality area by summer.

He added that three other reservoirs built at PJR Colony, Lalabavi Colony and the hillock of Beeramguda are also nearly completed added that it will supply 1.25 crore litres of water every day.