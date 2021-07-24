Hyderabad: Bal Gangadhar Tilak Jayanti celebrated

Begum Bazar: Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi performs Ganesh Homam on the occasion of Bal Gangadhar Tilak Jayanti and as a part of tradition the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi office was inaugurated as each year on July 23, in Baheti Bhavan.

The pooja was performed by President G Raghav Reddy and General Secretary Dr Bhagwanth Rao. After pooja, the samithi members along with public representatives in large numbers visited Bal Gangadhar Tilak statue at Bartan Bazar in Begum Bazar and garlanded the statue.

On this occasion, Dr Bagwanth said, "Even last year we celebrated Ganesh festival by installing Ganesh idols in Ganesha Pandals in every districts across Telangana following Covid-19 guidelines and continuing the protocols even this year the samithi would celebrate and perform Ganesh pooja in pandals following Covid-19 guidelines."

Raghav Reddy said that Ganesh festival is one of the important festivals of India and largely celebrated by people of Telangana specially in Bhagyanagar and requested the government of Telangana and all State departments to coordinate making this festival a grand success as ever.