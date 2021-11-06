Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay Kumar reiterates move to hold 'million march' on November 16

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday reiterated his party's resolve to organise the 'Million March', with lakhs of students and unemployed youth, in the State capital on November 16. He dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to stop it if he can.

Addressing the media after interacting with students at the Central Library in Chikkadpally, he said, the Chief Minister has no humanity to react even when 140 unemployed youth have committed suicide. "Students have been taking coaching for years waiting for job notifications. The CM won't come out of his farmhouse and speak nothing while unemployed youth in State are facing hardships."

He asked KCR as to, when no one asked him, why had he promised one job for every household in the State. "While five in his family have got jobs there not a single job for the unemployed in the State," he criticised.

The Karimnagar MP questioned the TRS supremo what he had delivered on his promised job notifications during the elections in Huzurnagar, Dubbaka, Nagarjunasagar, MLC polls and Huzurabad by-elections.

He asked how long the TRS chief wished to take unemployed youth for a ride and warned that the BJP will fight the government until it releases job notifications. As part of the same, the party will organise 'Million March' with lakhs of youth in the city on November 16, he said. Bandi charged the TRS chief with speaking one thing earlier and quite another after coming to power, and only dragging time with empty promises during election time on issuing job notifications.

Earlier, interacting with Bandi, students poured out their hardships due to non-issue of job notifications. They told the MP, "not a single Group-1 examination was held since 2011; no TET, DL, JP and other jobs, while earlier governments notified them. After the formation of Telangana unemployed youth's future is in doldrums.

Welcoming the decision of the Centre to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel, Bandi described the KCR government is culprit for hike in fuel prices.

The MP questioned why the CM was silent when 17 States reduced VAT on petrol and diesel. He demanded the government to cut VAT on par with Uttar Pradesh; otherwise, days are not too far for people to revolt against it.