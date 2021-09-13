Hyderabad: Body of unidentified woman found in Shamshabad

The police on Monday said that they have found the body of a woman aged about thirty years at the isolated place in Shamshabad. The woman is yet to be identified.



"The cause of death is yet to be known. Probe has been initiated to learn if it is suicide or murder," the police added.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when the local residents found the woman's body and alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.