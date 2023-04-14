Hyderabad: BRS leaders incensed over AP ministers' slurs on Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Several BRS leaders on Thursday lashed out at the Andhra Pradesh ministers for their comments against Finance Minister T Harish Rao. They said the AP ministers should remember they have to come to Hyderabad.

Telangana Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash Mudiraj said there was nothing wrong with what Harish Rao had said. The AP ministers were all talking rubbish.

"Harish has a history of participating in an agitation, whereas the AP ministers have no such background. He also has administrative experience and talks with content. You have to come to Hyderabad. Be cautious while you speak. You have become silent in order to get respite from cases," said Prakash. At a separate press conference at the Telangana Bhavan, MLA S Saidi Reddy said the Andhra Pradesh minister's comments against Harish Rao were an attack on Telangana self-respect. "Harish Rao is an example for all ministers in the country. Whoever you ask in AP, they will tell you that Harish Rao is a walking machine, like a robot. AP ministers are getting angry without any matter," said Reddy, alleging that all parties in AP have become Modi parties.

Stating that one should think a hundred times when talking about someone like Harish Rao, he said people of AP will spit on ministers if they don't change their attitude. He said the party leaders were ready to take up debate on development. "We will not keep quiet if you attack our self-respect. AP ministers should come to discuss with me on development of Telangana and AP if they have courage," Reddy asserted.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh BRS president T Chandrasekhar claimed that the Centre came down on the Vizag Steel Plant only after protest by BRS; this was the first victory of BRS in Andhra Pradesh. While the TDP and YCP raised their hands in AP it was only BRS, which stood with people of AP, he said.

The BRS leader recalled that KCR was opposing the transfer of national wealth into the hands of a few private individuals. He demanded the Centre to cancel the allocations of mines in Bailadila.