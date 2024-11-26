Hyderabad: CAPF Constable Accuses Man of Repeated Rape Over Decade-Long Relationship

A constable with the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) has lodged a complaint at the Maredpally police station, accusing a man she has known for over ten years of repeatedly raping her.

The 29-year-old woman, originally from Mahabubnagar, first encountered the accused after dialing a wrong number.

Their communication began years ago, with the man frequently calling and messaging her. In 2015, she moved to Hyderabad for police training at a private institute in Dilsukhnagar, where she met the accused in person for the first time.

The following year, with the accused’s help, she secured a job at a private school in Somajiguda and moved into a hostel in East Marredpally, near his residence.

As time passed, their relationship became more frequent, and the accused declared his love for her, promising to marry her.

Under the belief that they were in a committed relationship, the woman alleges that the accused raped her multiple times at his home, with the abuse continuing until June 2023. However, when she started discussing marriage, the man reportedly began avoiding her, stopped responding to her calls, and ended all contact."

The case is under investigation and we are in the process of nabbing the accused," according to SHO, Maredpally.