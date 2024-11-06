Hyderabad Celebrates Chhath Puja After Diwali

As the last of the Deepavali lights faded, the streets of Hyderabad remained alive with the spirit of another significant festival—the Chhath Puja. Although the city had just bid farewell to the festival of lights, for the Bihari, Uttar Pradeshi, and Jharkhandi communities in the city, the festivities continued. Over the past four days, Hyderabad witnessed the culmination of Chhath Puja celebrations, a major event dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, held from November 5 to November 8.

The Chhath Puja, traditionally observed in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, has become an increasingly important occasion for the diaspora in Hyderabad. This year’s observance was particularly significant as the city saw the largest participation yet, with over 50 designated locations across the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad serving as venues for the elaborate rituals.

Speaking about the scale of the event, Vinoy Kumar Singh, leader of Jan Seva Sangh and a key figure in organising the event, shared how Chhath Puja's significance had grown since its modest beginnings in Hyderabad. “In 2007, when we first petitioned the government for permission to conduct the puja at Hussain Sagar, local authorities were unaware of the festival’s importance. But over the years, the participation and enthusiasm have only grown, and now the city has fully embraced the festival,” Singh said.

The puja’s four-day sequence of rituals was meticulously followed by devotees (Vratis), each marking a sacred step in the process. The first day, Nahay Khay, involved cleansing rituals where devotees bathed in holy waters and prepared simple vegetarian meals, marking the start of their spiritual journey. The second day, Kharna, saw participants fasting from sunrise until sunset, breaking their fast only in the evening with offerings of kheer, fruits, and chapatis.

On the third day, Sandhya Arghya, devotees gathered at water bodies across the city, including Hussain Sagar and smaller lakes, to offer their prayers to the setting sun, symbolising gratitude for the sustenance of life. The festival culminated on November 8 with Usha Arghya, where devotees paid homage to the rising sun and concluded their fasts by distributing prasad to their families and friends.

The scale of the Chhath Puja celebrations in Hyderabad was a testament to the growing prominence of this festival among the city’s migrant communities. The efforts of organisations such as Jan Seva Sangh and the Bihar Association Hyderabad, led by president Hareram Singh, were crucial in securing the necessary infrastructure and permissions for the puja venues. These locations included prominent spots near water bodies, ensuring that the sacred offerings could be made in accordance with tradition.

In addition to the physical preparations, the event also saw a heightened sense of community and unity. Many volunteers from the Bihar and Uttar Pradesh communities worked tirelessly to maintain the cleanliness of the puja sites, assist devotees in performing the rituals, and ensure safety during the celebrations.

“This is a festival of faith, and over the years, it has created a sense of togetherness among us,” said Hareram Singh, noting the deep cultural connection that Chhath Puja fosters for people far from their native lands. "It’s not just about the rituals; it's about preserving and sharing our traditions with the younger generation, and for us, this festival is a symbol of our identity."